Artemis 2 – New moon mission to boost credibility of fake moon-landings 54 years ago? NASA needs to explain these documented fakes and inconsistencies – Interview with Bart Sibrel from April 2025

In mid-January 2026 footage appeared worldwide showing the 98-meter US moon rocket rolling onto the launch pad ready for the “Artemis 2“ mission. The launch is scheduled for February 6 at the earliest. “Artemis 2“ is set to orbit the moon and prepare for the first manned moon landing (“Artemis 3“) in over 50 years. But what exactly happened in the Apollo missions of the past? Media professionals discovered overwhelming evidence of NASA image falsification. Is it all fake?! Is the evidence so overwhelming that NASA wants to rehabilitate the fake moon landings of the past with a new moon mission? And why now, of all times, when AI imagery has reached a level of quality where fakes can hardly be detected? A few years ago, in the Orion mission, NASA told us they are unable to go through the radiation belts with a manned mission. Before NASA tells the truth about this previous statement, all the documented Moon-landing fakery, the destruction of all the telemetry data and the technology used in the Apollo Moon flights, why should we trust them now? Watch our re-published interview with the investigative Journalist and Filmmaker Bart Sibrel, exposing the overwhelming evidence of fakery in NASA’s Apollo program.