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The mask-less Biden jamboree continues
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45 views • November 10, 2020
While the press and some local leaders have allegedly tried to discredit President Donald Trump and credit Joe Biden for a possible pandemic-relieving cure, large gatherings of Joe Biden fans have celebrated with notable violations of social distancing norms, Cardiovascular Disease Physician Dr. Zuhdi Jasser and Newsmax TV's Chris Salcedo react.
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