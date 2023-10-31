WWIII and Such - News, Commentary and the Scriptures

Most of the world's power players have expressed their choice of sides in the Palestine v Israel conflict. The escalation has begun to go large scale. The Catholic priesthood in Spain responds to the report that was recently made public that exposed them as predatory pedophiles. This follows the trend of similar reports from other countries over the years. The spread of the influence of sodomy is not limited to the Catholic priesthood, of course. We present some of the other kinds of ways our children and older innocent people are being corrupted.





