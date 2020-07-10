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Premier of Ontario, Canada Doug Ford's Family Transvestigation
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160 views • July 10, 2020
I commented on a few of Kyla's Instatran posts, talking about the female shoulder to hip ratio and said I was making a video exposing what she is and her family, with hashtags like #TransAgenda #Transpocalypse and #Transvestigation. "She" blocked me almost immediately after the third comment and when I logged out and looked again, "she" had deleted 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙚 𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤 he had on his Instatran profile, which was a LOT because that's all the dude posts is vids of hi working out. Of course I already had downloaded the videos before commenting, but it is SO telling that I told him I would be making a video exposing him and he deleted them all right away. Kyla knows what it is...
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