Human 6G Cell Towers
GoneDark
Published Yesterday |

While many distractions are pushed around the world, big tech has been setting up the control grid.  Humans will act as cell towers / repeaters with 6G Millimeter waves.  Oxygen and Water will also be conduits in this mad world.  But hey, augmented reality, video games, and autonomous tech will be so much better.  Another reason to push people out of rural areas into over-crowded Smart Cities.  The AI takes over via CBDCs, Social Credit scores, real-time surveillance, and many other dystopian controls.  Visions of the Elite Criminals.

scienceradiation5gtechnologypowerinternetiot6gnetworksnon-ionizingcell towers electromagnetics

