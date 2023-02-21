Human 6G Cell Towers

While many distractions are pushed around the world, big tech has been setting up the control grid. Humans will act as cell towers / repeaters with 6G Millimeter waves. Oxygen and Water will also be conduits in this mad world. But hey, augmented reality, video games, and autonomous tech will be so much better. Another reason to push people out of rural areas into over-crowded Smart Cities. The AI takes over via CBDCs, Social Credit scores, real-time surveillance, and many other dystopian controls. Visions of the Elite Criminals.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.