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Glyphosate Creates Autism Epidemic-Start in 1980's? RoundUp in Our Food Supply. Seneff: massive food allergy connection? MyersDetox.com
EnergyMe333
EnergyMe333
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74 views • September 27, 2022

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Strong evidence that plants integrated glyphosate into their own tissues and therefore into our foods. Anyone exposed to the plant then has the chance to integrate glyphosate into their proteins. Connection to peanut, milk, wheat allergies? Glyphosate in California wines?

Full Show: www.myersdetox.com/166-glyphosate-herbicide-and-how-to-detox-it-with-dr-stephanie-seneff

Full Show: www.youtube.com/watch?v=CmAsTrsUjBc

Book: Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health and the Environment

Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D. has an Electrical Engineering and Computer Science degree from MIT. She is a Senior Research Scientist with the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory with over 170 published articles. Her degrees include a B.S. in Biophysics (1968) and M.S. / E.E. in Electrical Engineering (1980). She is the author of Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health. Seneff is a prolific wealth of data on glyphosate, autism, sulfur and methylation gleaned from her data-mining of medical and research databases. Published Articles: http://people.csail.mit.edu/seneff/ Her recent interests have focused on the role of toxic chemicals and micronutrient deficiencies, and health and disease with a special emphasis on the pervasive herbicide, RoundUp, produced by our lovely Monsanto and the mineral, sulfur. ~ MyersDetox.com

Keywords
glyphosateroundupfood supplyautismfood allergy
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