The Whore of Babylon: How to Prevent Your Soul from Being Uploaded to the Singularity

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Source: Lalita Karoli "The Whore of Babylon" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6AxDbx_EsI
[email protected]
https://vimeo.com/837551763
Her Vimeo account is "galactic astrology"
Mentioned book: Angeliki S. Anagnostou-Kalogera "Can You Stand The Truth? The Chronicle of Man's Imprisonment: Last Call!"
https://tinyurl.com/4z2bca4b
SEE ALSO:
Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CyNUc5CROI
Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwDIRMuUTxI
Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E933TEzNHEM
Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yCHvN_JRk4
Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA
Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg
Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik
Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw
Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0
Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820
Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM
Reddit post: "I've
researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that
Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see
when they die is a trap."
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/pyizkn/ive_researched_the_afterlife_for_nearly_10_years/
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Truman Cash ebooks:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b