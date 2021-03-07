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NUMEROLOGY - ADVANCED. Introduction of Training on-line now open.
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38 views • March 07, 2021
Peter Vaughan is the pioneer of Advanced Numerology. He has created the next level called Lettrology and in this Intro video ha discusses level's one and two and used Donald Trump as the discussion piece and also provides some predictions. A very interesting video.
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