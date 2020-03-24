This is NOT Normal

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Corbett Report Extras
WATCH THE FULL REPORT: https://www.corbettreport.com/mml2020/
In this clip from the "Medical Martial Law 2020" edition of The Corbett Report podcast, James warns against normalizing the chaotic events that are unfolding across the globe right now. The house is on fire, and we will never put the fire out unless we acknowledge that fact.