RT News - April 10 2025 6AM GMT

April 10, 2025

Donald Trump pauses his sweeping tariffs on every country except China, which he ramps up further. That's despite Beijing already retaliating and calling the US president's policy 'a mistake on top of a mistake'. European and British officials seek aid for Ukraine at the fourth Ramstein group meeting, however this year, Kiev's largest military donor, Washington, takes a rain check. As Donald Trump threatens Iran with military action if it doesn't abandon its nuclear program, we look at how Washington conveniently ignores Israel's alleged possession of nukes.









