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'Nurse is willing to lose her job to avoid getting vaccine. Hear why.'
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230 views • July 25, 2021
I'm a retired nurse of 40 years experience. During my career, I was in the Army Nurse Corps and one of my jobs was to run an Army Vaccination team. I know vaccines and the jab is NOT a vaccine. Keep that experimental, untested and unproven, physiological reprogramming stuff away from me!!
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