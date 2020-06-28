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ENTERING AND GETTING A GLIMPSE OF THE THRONE ROOM OF HEAVEN
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8 views • June 28, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Revelation 4:1-11. Before he saw those future events, John saw the throne of God. He tried to describe this in these two chapters. And from chapter 6, he writes about future events. John saw a door that was open. It was the way into heaven. The voice that John heard before spoke to him again. It called him to come up through that door. The Lord told John about the events on earth. But before that, the Lord showed John something of heaven. There, God is on the throne. The control of all history is in heaven and not on earth. God has the end of history in his plans. His plans cannot fail. What the Lord showed to John will happen.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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