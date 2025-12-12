Gary Sadlemyer Retires from KFAB: End of an Era of Echoed Lies, Bizarre Banter & Zero Insight

Longtime KFAB morning news anchor Gary Sadlemyer retires December 12, 2025, after nearly 49 years with the Omaha station. The Minnesota native hosted the market’s first live daily talk show and served as program director. He plans limited fill-in appearances and advertiser content in semi-retirement.

