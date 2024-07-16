SURPRISE TO NATO! Russian Su-34 is now effortlessly launching FAB 3000 bomb

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NATO analysts were surprised that Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber now easily launch massive 3-ton FAB-3000 bomb, having previously thought that they could only be launched using long-range aircraft such as TU-22M3 and TU-95MS. That's why they were afraid, the Su-34 pilots said, of completing a mission in the area of responsibility of the Sever Group of Forces in Kharkov, which hit Ukrainian targets with a large destructive capacity.
