🌱 Restoring Gut Health Through Nutrition 🌱

🤔Did you know that 70% of your immune system is located in your gut?
🌿😲 Healing and strengthening your intestinal tract is essential for boosting immunity and overall health. But how do we do that? 🤔
🤝🧑 Let’s explore with Dr. Patrick Vickers, the founder and director of Northern Baja Gerson Center. He shares his thoughts on this.
✨ He explains it starts with food! Only natural, nutrient-rich food can truly heal the digestive tract 🥦🍎
🍠 The same foods and substances that can harm our gut — like processed foods 🍔, toxins in air 🌬️ and water 💧, antibiotics 💊, and alcohol 🍸 — can be replaced by whole foods that rebuild it. 🌾
😍🙏 Over time, these small changes make a big difference, supporting digestion, boosting energy, and reducing the risk of disease! 💪🌿
👉 Want to take the first step? Start with real, unprocessed foods, and see the impact on your gut health. 🌍
