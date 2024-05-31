Europa Day 5: The DEMONS Bomb Heaven

"Allies" mass murder people in the one place mankind was finally truly liberated and free in all of its history. Not even America experienced an leader like this since maybe Andrew Jackson. I categorize these videos as True Crime for a Reason. It's the greatest crime never told. It's told in the inversion proving to me that although we don't live in HELL and this isn't Yaldabaoth's place, his "chosen people" have been allowed to take over.

Thank the Kristos Family anytime here: https://GiveSendGo.com/BaalBusters

HELLO European Viewers! You can support here: https://www.tipeeestream.com/baalbusters/

US, use "SuperChat" here to support the effort: https://buymeacoffee.com/BaalBusters

Priestcraft: Beyond Babylon is getting Great Feedback! 8.5x11 Paperback, Hardcover, & Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CNGX53L7/

Barnes & Noble: Priestcraft: Beyond Babylon 416 pages, and ebook: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/book/1144402176

KOBO: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/priestcraft-beyond-babylon