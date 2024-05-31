Europa Day 5: The DEMONS Bomb Heaven

"Allies" mass murder people in the one place mankind was finally truly liberated and free in all of its history. Not even America experienced an leader like this since maybe Andrew Jackson. I categorize these videos as True Crime for a Reason. It's the greatest crime never told. It's told in the inversion proving to me that although we don't live in HELL and this isn't Yaldabaoth's place, his "chosen people" have been allowed to take over.
Thank the Kristos Family anytime here: https://GiveSendGo.com/BaalBusters
HELLO European Viewers! You can support here: https://www.tipeeestream.com/baalbusters/
US, use "SuperChat" here to support the effort: https://buymeacoffee.com/BaalBusters
Priestcraft: Beyond Babylon is getting Great Feedback! 8.5x11 Paperback, Hardcover, & Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CNGX53L7/
Barnes & Noble: Priestcraft: Beyond Babylon 416 pages, and ebook: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/book/1144402176
KOBO: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/priestcraft-beyond-babylon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.