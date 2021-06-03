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BREAKING NEWS "FAUCI EXPOSED" Could be facing Criminal Investigation soon
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1361 views • June 03, 2021
Believe it or not, The Washington Post was a key player in exposing Fauci. His emails, his lies, his ties to CHINA, everything has been exposed. Amazon, Barnes and Noble backed out of the book deals, and the national Geographic canceled a special documentary on him.
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