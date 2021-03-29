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The Coming Food Crisis - Prepare While You Can
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7883 views • March 29, 2021
Canadian Prepper
March 26 2021

#foodprice​ #foodshortage​
What is going to happen when if and when humanity can no longer feed itself? What is the probability of this occurring in the near future? Will we see food price increases and even shortages? In this video I lay out 12 reasons why it could happen, and a few reasons why it may not.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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