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(KOREAN NARRATION, SUBTITLES) DOCTOR MOCKS PEOPLE THAT DON'T WANT VACCINE - DEAD DAYS AFTER SHOT
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480 views • March 06, 2021
The Washington Standard: 말하기는 슬프지만, 어떤 사람들은 어려운 방법을 배워야 합니다.한 폴란드 의사가 실험 COVID 주사를 복용 한 지 며칠 만에 사망했습니다.우리가 말한 죽음의 원인은 심장 마비였습니다.그러나 가장 아이러니 한 것은 안티 vaxxers을 조롱하면서 주사 비디오를 녹화한다는 것입니다.
나는 그의 언어를 말하지 않지만, 번역가들은 이것이 실험 주사를 복용하기 전에 그가 말한 것이라고 말했습니다.수정 사항이 있는 경우 연락처 버튼을 클릭하고 이메일을 보내주십시오.
“자신과 사랑하는 사람, 친구 및 환자를 보호하기 위해 예방 접종을 실시하십시오.그리고 빨리 언급 할 때 나는 반 vaxxers 및 안티 coviders를위한 정보가 있습니다. 빌 게이츠에 연락하고 싶다면 나를 통해이 작업을 수행 할 수 있습니다.나는 또한 내 유기체에서 5G 네트워크를 제공 할 수 있습니다.조금 얘기하지 않았지만 그냥 자폐증을 받고 있었어요.”
SOURCE: https://thewashingtonstandard.com/doctor-mocks-anti-vaxxers-while-getting-experimental-covid-jab-dies-days-later-video/
나는 그의 언어를 말하지 않지만, 번역가들은 이것이 실험 주사를 복용하기 전에 그가 말한 것이라고 말했습니다.수정 사항이 있는 경우 연락처 버튼을 클릭하고 이메일을 보내주십시오.
“자신과 사랑하는 사람, 친구 및 환자를 보호하기 위해 예방 접종을 실시하십시오.그리고 빨리 언급 할 때 나는 반 vaxxers 및 안티 coviders를위한 정보가 있습니다. 빌 게이츠에 연락하고 싶다면 나를 통해이 작업을 수행 할 수 있습니다.나는 또한 내 유기체에서 5G 네트워크를 제공 할 수 있습니다.조금 얘기하지 않았지만 그냥 자폐증을 받고 있었어요.”
SOURCE: https://thewashingtonstandard.com/doctor-mocks-anti-vaxxers-while-getting-experimental-covid-jab-dies-days-later-video/
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