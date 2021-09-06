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21.世界動向最新&子供己日本世界を守るベストな具体的な方法❗️９月６
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82 views • September 06, 2021
9月30日：
あのdr David Martinが凄い事暴露‼️
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OYN57c9fkqAf/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
仏のリシャード・ブトリが吠える‼️
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZIwDjvQ3rWIT/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
９月２９日：
仏が頑張っているのに同じ人間の日本人が頑張れないわけがない！！️今こそ動け！！️
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5cWJxz4QLsTV/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
brighteonのMIKE ADAMESについてこのDr MAYERも["ワク絶対打つな！！️打ったら元には戻れない！！️彼の動画内容が非常に素晴らしすぎる]
：https://www.bitchute.com/video/MEMzpBbhcK9R/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
日本もこうなる❓
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4wBonRjwIeiW/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ckhf7gJuxvc4/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
仏医師のローラン・モンテシノは決意を固めた！！️https://www.bitchute.com/video/rGD7ancyzFUj/?list=watch-later&;randomize=false
CAの経済学者&教授であるミシェル・チョスドフスキーが訴えるこの真実にどれ◯達が気付く時には時すでに?https://www.bitchute.com/video/QPw6NXAI7Ewa/?list=watch-later&;randomize=false
9月21日：これが事実‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/LkHg40aKUcCa/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
露でも‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/hKjKZhfNYzJE/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
実はうってないパフォーマンス(◯魔夫婦)https://www.bitchute.com/video/12s737KQdslA/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
２０１５年から今のこの悪◯planを知り訴えかけていた‼️wake upし行動しないとgame over。。https://www.bitchute.com/video/V25T74P7r7vC/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
9月15日最新：世界の著名人ら◯亡 世界の著名人ら死亡 https://www.bitchute.com/video/iFjgFldopxlO/
物議を️戦い続けるイタリア弁護士👏https://www.bitchute.com/video/agwTE4Ika5WO/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
素晴らしく高潔で正直で著名な伊人 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h2Iurv96vBvV/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
仏人らhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/YFUKjoCWYI0h/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JcYpzt48WQR9/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
LAに啖呵を切った‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/cbyzNabCXORl/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
９月１０日最新：sydney polic◯は遂にノンマスクの人を◯した。。
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dnhSqCbxFGlj/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
あの世界的な英雄たちも拒否‼️攻撃や批判や悪魔の囁きにも負けない‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/BpZXwBcySQeG/
９月９日追加最新：何度も言う書くが！マスクは奴隷の象徴なので外そう‼️海外はDSとDSの言う事を未だに信じている人以外の９5％が外してる！日本だけ奴隷が多くて恥じ！はずそう‼️
あのDR長尾が‼️alex jonesはチビのあく◯のFと叫んだ！w その通り‼️
この話した動画が何度か削除されているのでこの動画も早く観て‼️
kojicosiさんの動画https://www.bitchute.com/video/rpO30QoissO6/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
やはり仏はこういうのは世界一で多数人が反対を‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/pUft8kZdBjaC/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
9月9日最新
ブラジル大統領が反撃に出た‼️まるでUSのtrump‼️感動‼️超羨ましい‼️
トルドーは彼らにも無視されてザマー
https://rumble.com/vm9u07-37410343.html
ギリシャも！国際機関への訴え‼️凄まじいクレイ◯ーな恐◯に本気で対抗し反論しDS製品ボイコットも含めて本気でやらないととんでも方向に‼️２つ目の下記動画のキャサリンについては今回の動画で話したキャサリン‼️彼女も「DSを倒す方法はボイコット」と
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cGK4TBmxhgAd/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aJlxgWKhmamn/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
仏の弁護士も立ち上がった‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/VPN112MtqepG/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
先日の動画でも言い忘れた事が欧米諸国では95%がもうマスクしていない‼️している画像は昔のもの‼️
9月8日海外情報：https://www.bitchute.com/video/awR82ZBz3qTW/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Am1giaeh9Jhm/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
か◯しが完璧に強化されクラウド化されワクとコネクトされるとhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/R4CvcI7UCuKi/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
9月7日:ぽり◯ どクタ◯ そしてあのノーベル賞受賞のウイル◯学者が‼️
https://www.bitchute.com/video/35bzEyCkBFCL/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rZ2Z1sCfZPX9/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/llfCsZ57TItf/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
今回の動画関連：木原功仁哉法律事務所
【反ワクチン訴訟】10月12日の1時30から https://hanwakukikin.jp
カナダ状況：https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/translation/jp
１、あの８人侍＝大御所が勢揃い❗️
こんなEVENTもう一生無い❗️
#trump #linwood もビックラこく内容w
もう #陰謀論 とか少数派とかダサいwとか言わせないw(つい力入って強気で書いたけど言うのは勝手w)
オールスター感謝祭❗️
https://twitter.com/MIWMIWMIW88/status/1428993596129091587?s=20
shinoken氏重要動画 今起きてる＆今後起きる◯◯‼️私がメインで使用のbrighteonの創設者のmike adams動画も👏👍
https://www.brighteon.com/6971376a-06d3-4847-8c4b-00afd044bfb5
https://rumble.com/vlqrhs-36520624.html?mref=hnqyz&;mrefc=2
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YmUD4xD2c1Ek/
アルシオン・プレヤデスの素晴らしい日本語動画😊https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQbiChWLEgm6/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kiVxuzflCjov/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0crEoMqAwgWa/
この素晴らしい連邦議員もイベルメクチン推進
kojicosi氏日本語https://www.bitchute.com/video/I40ZG3BIkVfP/
キレイナビ 恋愛成功 https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=16589
内面も外面も綺麗に https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=17065
内面も外面も綺麗に２ https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=17313
輝くオーラ https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=18641
美しい色気 輝くオーラ BLOG http://blog.livedoor.jp/affairwindows/
twitter メイン https://twitter.com/MIWMIWMIW88
twitterサブ https://twitter.com/MIWMIWMIW88RT
ブログサークル https://blogcircle.jp/user/MIWMIW
国際ネットメディア学会 https://www.kokusainetmedia.com
美気防衛team2600万 https://peatix.com/event/1991988
船瀬さんの https://seminar20210501.peatix.com
youtubeで削除された動画 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/miwchjp
連絡先は連絡先:[email protected]
あのdr David Martinが凄い事暴露‼️
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OYN57c9fkqAf/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
仏のリシャード・ブトリが吠える‼️
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZIwDjvQ3rWIT/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
９月２９日：
仏が頑張っているのに同じ人間の日本人が頑張れないわけがない！！️今こそ動け！！️
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5cWJxz4QLsTV/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
brighteonのMIKE ADAMESについてこのDr MAYERも["ワク絶対打つな！！️打ったら元には戻れない！！️彼の動画内容が非常に素晴らしすぎる]
：https://www.bitchute.com/video/MEMzpBbhcK9R/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
日本もこうなる❓
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4wBonRjwIeiW/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ckhf7gJuxvc4/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
仏医師のローラン・モンテシノは決意を固めた！！️https://www.bitchute.com/video/rGD7ancyzFUj/?list=watch-later&;randomize=false
CAの経済学者&教授であるミシェル・チョスドフスキーが訴えるこの真実にどれ◯達が気付く時には時すでに?https://www.bitchute.com/video/QPw6NXAI7Ewa/?list=watch-later&;randomize=false
9月21日：これが事実‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/LkHg40aKUcCa/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
露でも‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/hKjKZhfNYzJE/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
実はうってないパフォーマンス(◯魔夫婦)https://www.bitchute.com/video/12s737KQdslA/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
２０１５年から今のこの悪◯planを知り訴えかけていた‼️wake upし行動しないとgame over。。https://www.bitchute.com/video/V25T74P7r7vC/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
9月15日最新：世界の著名人ら◯亡 世界の著名人ら死亡 https://www.bitchute.com/video/iFjgFldopxlO/
物議を️戦い続けるイタリア弁護士👏https://www.bitchute.com/video/agwTE4Ika5WO/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
素晴らしく高潔で正直で著名な伊人 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h2Iurv96vBvV/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
仏人らhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/YFUKjoCWYI0h/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JcYpzt48WQR9/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
LAに啖呵を切った‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/cbyzNabCXORl/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
９月１０日最新：sydney polic◯は遂にノンマスクの人を◯した。。
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dnhSqCbxFGlj/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
あの世界的な英雄たちも拒否‼️攻撃や批判や悪魔の囁きにも負けない‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/BpZXwBcySQeG/
９月９日追加最新：何度も言う書くが！マスクは奴隷の象徴なので外そう‼️海外はDSとDSの言う事を未だに信じている人以外の９5％が外してる！日本だけ奴隷が多くて恥じ！はずそう‼️
あのDR長尾が‼️alex jonesはチビのあく◯のFと叫んだ！w その通り‼️
この話した動画が何度か削除されているのでこの動画も早く観て‼️
kojicosiさんの動画https://www.bitchute.com/video/rpO30QoissO6/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
やはり仏はこういうのは世界一で多数人が反対を‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/pUft8kZdBjaC/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
9月9日最新
ブラジル大統領が反撃に出た‼️まるでUSのtrump‼️感動‼️超羨ましい‼️
トルドーは彼らにも無視されてザマー
https://rumble.com/vm9u07-37410343.html
ギリシャも！国際機関への訴え‼️凄まじいクレイ◯ーな恐◯に本気で対抗し反論しDS製品ボイコットも含めて本気でやらないととんでも方向に‼️２つ目の下記動画のキャサリンについては今回の動画で話したキャサリン‼️彼女も「DSを倒す方法はボイコット」と
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cGK4TBmxhgAd/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aJlxgWKhmamn/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
仏の弁護士も立ち上がった‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/VPN112MtqepG/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
先日の動画でも言い忘れた事が欧米諸国では95%がもうマスクしていない‼️している画像は昔のもの‼️
9月8日海外情報：https://www.bitchute.com/video/awR82ZBz3qTW/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Am1giaeh9Jhm/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
か◯しが完璧に強化されクラウド化されワクとコネクトされるとhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/R4CvcI7UCuKi/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
9月7日:ぽり◯ どクタ◯ そしてあのノーベル賞受賞のウイル◯学者が‼️
https://www.bitchute.com/video/35bzEyCkBFCL/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rZ2Z1sCfZPX9/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/llfCsZ57TItf/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
今回の動画関連：木原功仁哉法律事務所
【反ワクチン訴訟】10月12日の1時30から https://hanwakukikin.jp
カナダ状況：https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/translation/jp
１、あの８人侍＝大御所が勢揃い❗️
こんなEVENTもう一生無い❗️
#trump #linwood もビックラこく内容w
もう #陰謀論 とか少数派とかダサいwとか言わせないw(つい力入って強気で書いたけど言うのは勝手w)
オールスター感謝祭❗️
https://twitter.com/MIWMIWMIW88/status/1428993596129091587?s=20
shinoken氏重要動画 今起きてる＆今後起きる◯◯‼️私がメインで使用のbrighteonの創設者のmike adams動画も👏👍
https://www.brighteon.com/6971376a-06d3-4847-8c4b-00afd044bfb5
https://rumble.com/vlqrhs-36520624.html?mref=hnqyz&;mrefc=2
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YmUD4xD2c1Ek/
アルシオン・プレヤデスの素晴らしい日本語動画😊https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQbiChWLEgm6/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kiVxuzflCjov/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0crEoMqAwgWa/
この素晴らしい連邦議員もイベルメクチン推進
kojicosi氏日本語https://www.bitchute.com/video/I40ZG3BIkVfP/
キレイナビ 恋愛成功 https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=16589
内面も外面も綺麗に https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=17065
内面も外面も綺麗に２ https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=17313
輝くオーラ https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=18641
美しい色気 輝くオーラ BLOG http://blog.livedoor.jp/affairwindows/
twitter メイン https://twitter.com/MIWMIWMIW88
twitterサブ https://twitter.com/MIWMIWMIW88RT
ブログサークル https://blogcircle.jp/user/MIWMIW
国際ネットメディア学会 https://www.kokusainetmedia.com
美気防衛team2600万 https://peatix.com/event/1991988
船瀬さんの https://seminar20210501.peatix.com
youtubeで削除された動画 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/miwchjp
連絡先は連絡先:[email protected]
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