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Corona Fraud Scandal - Crimes Against Humanity with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich (Part 1)
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35 views • October 07, 2020
We now know that lockdown and wearing masks made no difference at all to the spread of the virus. We can tell this because the interval between catching the virus and, in those who don’t make it, their death is longer than the interval between lockdown and peak daily deaths. There isn’t any controversy about this fact, easily demonstrated, but I’m aware some people like to pretend it was lockdown that turned the pandemic, perhaps to justify the extraordinary price we have all paid to do it.
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2020/10/04/german-corona-investigative-committee
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2020/10/04/german-corona-investigative-committee
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