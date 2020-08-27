Genocide! Right there : Whistleblower Nurse.

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UK Health Officials Ordered Care Homes to Put Blanket ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ Orders on All Residents, Without Telling Families:
https://www.anti-empire.com/uk-health-officials-ordered-care-homes-to-put-blanket-do-not-resuscitate-orders-on-all-residents-without-telling-families/
NHS asked care homes to place 'Do Not Resuscitate' orders on all residents at height of pandemic :
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/08/23/care-homes-asked-place-blanket-do-not-resuscitate-orders-residents/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bvwTNoUnwc
Kate Shemirani Natural Nurse in a Toxic World