Karoline Leavitt not happy about leak to CNN - said, 'they should go to jail'
21 hours ago

Karoline Leavitt not happy about leak to CNN - said, 'they should go to jail'.

The Trump administration is sticking to ‘COMPLETE obliteration’

Adds whoever leaked Iran strike report ‘should go to jail’

Press Sec. Leavitt says ‘the CNN story doesn’t change the facts’

Adding:

IAEA failed to protect Iran’s nuclear sites from US and Israeli attacks

🗣Iran suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) comes as Tehran realizes that there is simply no benefit on continuing it, Foad Izadi, associate professor at the University of Tehran, tells Sputnik.

While attacking nuclear sites, especially those under the IAEA supervision, is illegal under international law, that did not deter Israel and the US from attacking the Iranian nuclear facilities, Izadi points out.

❓Hence the question: why work with the IAEA at all?

“IAEA has a budget of $35 million, and $22 million out of that $35 million is spent inspecting Iran. So, by suspending the link, Iran is actually saving IAEA money,” Izadi remarks.

📍He also observes that the IAEA does not inspect Israel because it is not a member and is not a party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), hence raising the question whether Iran should withdraw from the NPT too.

