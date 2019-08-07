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Lunatic Democrats Call Trump Hitler And Want To Give Him Their Guns
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7 views • August 07, 2019
After the mass shootings this weekend the chorus of cries for gun control by the left has reached unprecedented levels. Owen breaks down this leftist insanity.
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