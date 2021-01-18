France: Hundreds march against security bill in Paris

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Demonstrators calling French flags and flags from Attac (Association for the Taxation of Financial Transactions and for Citizens' Action) could be seen. Attac are an anti-globalisation activist movement.
The government announced late last year that it would rewrite Article 24 of the security bill; the provision that restricts the filming of police officers, following weeks of protests. The law in its current form makes it illegal to disseminate images in which police officers can be personally identified, among other things.
The bill has been heavily criticised by activists and journalists who say it violates freedom of the press, as well as UN human rights experts who have said the bill is in violation of international law.
•Jan 16, 2021
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HArrOiNVqJw
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