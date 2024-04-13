When we saw that weakness, we really couldn't hold back our tears you are so unfortunate

Pitiful Animal





These two poor dogs were saved by a young man.

He said that one person started raising Donna and Dosya at a very young age.

They were interested in the looks of the two dogs, they wanted them to be different.

After many attempts to please the owner, suddenly both dogs fell down the cliff after a hunting trip.

Since then, their tragic days began.

The owner did not understand the difficulties and hardships of the two dogs after days of dedication.

Donna and Dosya were abandoned on a cold, snowy night.

The two brothers could only hug each other in sorrow and tears.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

