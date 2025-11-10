11/9/2025

Jeremiah 31:1-3 and 35-37 The God Of Israel

Intro: The world seems intent on picking a fight with God Himself. There is so much hatred for Jews and Israel today that it is off the charts. Tucker Carlson interviewed Nick Fuentes….. a young podcaster who is known for denying the Holocaust and praising Hitler and oh by the way he claims to be a Christian. Catholic no doubt. The Catholic church is very anti-Jewish. Fuentes hates Christian Zionists. Tucker Carlson hates Christian Zionists. Candace Owens a famous podcaster hates Christian Zionists. She is Catholic also.

What is a Christian Zionist? A follower of Jesus Christ by faith and trust and who believes that Israel is forever God’s chosen people. They believe in Israel’s right to exist is Biblical and in the land belongs to God. We don’t believe that everything Israel does is right. But like a wayward brother they are part of our family and we support them even while we don’t like everything they do.