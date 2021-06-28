Ambassador Cui and Family Will Be Wiped Out by the CCP

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In the GTV live broadcast on June 23, 2021, while the CCP’s Ambassador Tiankai Cui’s flight was on its way back to communist China, Mr. Guo revealed that Cui and his entire family will be completely wiped out upon their return, and that the CCP’s task force had been investigating him for about six months.