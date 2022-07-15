Attacking the USA?! | Unrestricted Truths

What is happening with the attacks on the supply chain? How do we combat a collapsing infrastructure?





In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, Josh Reid and James Grundvig talk about government destabilization and crime flooding into neighborhoods.





See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-143/





Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!