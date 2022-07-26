BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

France to fall. Babylon system as well? Abraham's Genealogy. B2T Show Jul 25, 2022
Blessed To Teach
Blessed To TeachCheckmark Icon
501 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
133 views • July 26, 2022

France to fall. Babylon system as well? Abraham's Genealogy.


Switch so they cannot control you with your $$:
https://switch.patriotstreetfighter.com
Fight with Rick and Scott in economic warfare!

Protect your assets now with Gold & Silver:
https://kirkelliottphd.com/B2T
Learn the best approach for your specific situation!

B2T Ministries was cancelled by PayPal
https://www.givesendgo.com/b2t
https://rumble.com/c/Blessed2Teach
Donate with GiveSendGo or Locals

Relieve Pain with Patches & Prayer Guide!
https://blessed2teach.com/pain
All natural with no drugs, the “Quantum Effect!”

Join us in the Backstage Ministry! 30 Days Free:
https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage
Q&A Backstage every Tue & Wed & PraiseNPray every Mon/Wed/Fri

PREPARE with emergency food and water:
https://preparewithrick.com
In stock and shipping quickly!

Dr. Ardis Immune Vitamins & Acne Treatments:
thedrardisshow.com/shop-all/
Use Promo Code B2T to save 10% off your order

Join Christian Patriot Group Training here:
http://b2tneighborhood.com/groups/80/
Connect to other Christian Patriots:
https://b2tneighborhood.com

Help Mike Lindell fight!
https://www.mypillow.com Promo Code: B2T (up to 65%+ off) Show Smartmatic and the Cancel Left They Won't Win!

Get FREE Truckers vs. Tyrants sticker here:
Https://blessed2teach.com/truckers
Show your support for the Freedom Fighters!

Immune Health Programs from the Sherwoods!
http://Sherwood.tv/B2T
Engage your heart & mind in the healing process.

Get Relief from Allergies in 60 Seconds!
https://blessed2teach.com/Allergy
Allergy Relief God’s Way!

All B2T Sponsors in 1 place:
https://b2tneighborhood.com/sponsors/
Defund the Swamp & Refund the Kingdom!

Other B2T Ministry Sponsors:

Shop these B2T Sponsors!
https://b2tneighborhood.com/sponsors
Defund the Swamp & Fund the Kingdom!!

Beyond Organic CBDA Hemp Extract
https://nesashemp.com/#b2t
15% off first order! Use Coupon Code of: NESAS15

God’s Word Frequencies for Peace and Joy!
Https://blessed2teach.com/anxiety
Natural quantum energy with no Big Pharma.

SMACK your water with Tesla technology
https://blessed2teach.com/Water
Water the way God intended it!

Join Rick to help the hurting! Free Group platform:
https://b2tneighborhood.com
Christian Patriot Platform! Facebook for the Remnant!

50% off most Quantum products!
https://blessed2teach.com/QEmember
Relieve pain, anxiety, allergies, post menopausal & more!

America’s Poet Gifts!
https://tyh539.infusionsoft.com/app/storeFront/showStoreFront
Faith by Journey & America’s Poems

Free Let’s Go Brandon Sticker here:
https://blessed2teach.com/brandon
Help wake the world to the puppet president!

PREPARE with emergency food and water:
https://preparewithrick.com
Both now in stock and shipping within 2 days!

Don't let pain dominate your life! Get free shipping now:
https://blessed2teach.com/pain
Let frequencies with Bible verses ease your pain.

Get your solar quote now:
https://advancedhomepros.com/
Save with Promo Code: B2T

Boost you immune system without drugs!
http://blessed2teach.com/immune
Natural quantum frequencies with Bible verses.

Get the SHOW NOTES! Visit the B2T website and sign up for Show Notes at: https://blessed2teach.com/

#TruthNews
#RedPillNews
#ChristianPatriots
#RickB2T
#Blessed2Teach
#B2TNeighborhood

Keywords
trumpdeep stateqanonmilitary tribunalsgreat awakening
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Belle Carter
Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Douglas Harrington
Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Douglas Harrington
European efforts to &#8220;bury&#8221; Trump&#8217;s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

European efforts to “bury” Trump’s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

Willow Tohi
Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy