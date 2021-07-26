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Dr. Jane Ruby CDC Exposed! New Evidence About PCR Tests.
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347 views • July 26, 2021
Stew Peters hosts Dr Jane Ruby, and wow, does she have a lot to say. This entire facade is pure calculated and evil!
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