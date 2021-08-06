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Garbage Science – Be Wary of What You Are Being Told
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20 views • August 06, 2021
Excellent scientific analysis from Dr. Chris Martenson on the establishment's attack on the use of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for early outpatient treatment of COVID-19. This video was published in May, 2020. HCQ by then had already been shown by doctors in the field to be safely and effectively treating patients in the early viral replication phase (first days 1-5 of symptoms) when use with Zinc. Why? Because this would have saved hundreds of thousands of lives, shut down the pandemic in America, undermined the plan to corrupt the 2020 election, and disqualified COVID "vaccines" from receiving Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
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