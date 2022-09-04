Mike Pompeo Remarks that the CCP Does not Represent the Chinese Citizens

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https://gnews.org/post/p1gtu628e
In a speech at Freedom Forum on August 30th, former U.S. Secretary Mike Pompeo described the tragic consequences of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) espionage in the United States and the CCP virus outbreak, which is known as Covid-19 around the globe. He also concluded his speech by emphasizing the necessity to distinguish between the CCP and the Chinese people, saying that nearly one billion Chinese citizens living in Communist China are torturing by the CCP regime more than any other country in the world