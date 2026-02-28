Kuwait: close-up view of a Patriot air defense missile system launch in Kuwait

A close-up shot of a Patriot air defense missile system launch in Kuwait.

It seems that the interceptor activates on its own almost immediately after launch - the height of the explosion is unusual for a ballistic missile, and in the case of a cruise missile, there are no signs of its flight.

Iranian television: The deaths of 36 students in a school in southern Iran due to an Israeli-American airstrike.

✈️Arab source: The absolute chaos in aviation in the Middle East has spread to the global air transport network. As a significant part of the region's airspace is closed, several planes are circling in search of a safe landing, while many have been diverted to Istanbul, to remote airports in Saudi Arabia, and to other places. This is probably the biggest disruption in global aviation since the September 11 attacks.