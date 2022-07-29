Joy Thayer fell in love with Jesus and entertainment when she was five years old in Maui Hawaii on a YWAM base my parents helped start. Joy met her husband, Matthew Thayer, in 2007 and we combined their love for family and visual storytelling. We started our own film company in 2009. Over the next 13 years, we built Speropictures into a multi-award-winning company—winning 14 Telly Awards, Best Director at AOF, & Best Documentary at the Catalina Film Festival, to name only a few. Speropictures has produced 1000’s corporate & commercial projects, and documentaries, and has been a part of theatrical release feature films such as I Can Only Imagine, Unplanned, Heaven Quest, & BBC Top Gear (a world-class television show). We have been recognized for our unique storytelling abilities and powerfully transformative content. Speropictures has worked on projects for BBC, Verizon, Cisco, HP, UC Davis Medical Center, CNN, and so many more. Our short film, Lemonade has over 8,000,000 views on YouTube. https://speropictures.com