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ADL Working With Big Tech To Spy On Americans For Coming Purge - FULL SHOW 11/25/19
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213 views • November 26, 2019
Establishment outlets trying to divide America to usher in total control from the top-down. The people who don’t want division in the nation are being targeted by establishment outlets who gain power through division.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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