Belgorod came under fire from Ukrainian terrorists.

Eight people were injured as a result of the morning shelling of Belgorod, one victim is in extremely serious condition, Governor Gladkov reported.

Direct hits set a private house and over 15 cars on fire. In Belgorod, windows were damaged in 21 apartment buildings. Another apartment building was damaged in the village of Dubovoye in the Belgorod region, where four cars were also damaged.