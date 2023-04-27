NWO: Christian student arrested in pro-transgender Catholic school for preaching from the Bible!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on April 26, 2023.



Recently, St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Renfrew, Ontario, Canada embraced wokeism and the transgender movement. The Babylonian Roman Catholic church which is led by homosexual and pedophile priests are now endorsing another abomination: transgenderism. This is why the Babylonian Roman Catholic church is defined by Christ as Mystery, Babylon the great, the mother harlots and ABOMINATIONS of the earth in Revelation 17:5.

This evil, apostate church has killed MILLIONS of Christians, sexually abused children especially young boys and is now endorsing transgenderism.



In speaking of killing Christians, the following statement speaks volumes on the history of this evil, apostate Babylonian Roman Catholic church.



"From the birth of popery to the present time, it is estimated by careful and credible historians, that more than fifty million of the human family, have been slaughtered for the crime of heresy by popish persecutors,--an average of more than 40,000 religious murders for every year of the existence of popery to the present day. Of course the average number of victims yearly, was vastly greater, during those gloomy ages when popery was in her glory and reigned despot of the world; and it has been much less since the power of the popes has diminished to tyrannize over the nations, and to compel the princes of the earth, by the terrors of excommunication, interdiction, and deposition, to butcher their heretical subjects."--John Dowling, The History of Romanism, pp. 541-542.



If you are Catholic, please follow God’s admonition to COME OUT of Babylon as per Revelation 18:4-5 and come to the true Christ of the Bible.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington