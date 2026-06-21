People United : Len Saputo and Francesco Garripoli : Evolution

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Francesca and Len Saputo talk about what we've learned and what humanity has learned throughout all of history. It makes you wonder sometimes if we've gone frontwards or backwards in terms of our evolution as human beings. You go back to the days of the shaman where spirit was everything. And look at it today where spirit is hardly considered in lots of ways.