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A PSECmedia edit of a music track from a YouTube Channel called "Happy Music". Our edit not only converts the track to a 432hz version, but also adds a video overlay from Dave Kelso's trip to Oregon & Washington.
Hashtags: #happy #music #good #vibes
Metatags Space Separated: happy music good vibes
Metatags Comma Separated: happy, music, good, vibes
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
Original On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ubnDMTUui1Y
Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9eJertYdFzhF/
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Happy-Music---Good-Vibes-Only---PSECmedia-Edit---432hz--hd-720p-:0?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1hk88l-happy-music-good-vibes-only-psecmedia-edit-432hz-hd-720p.html
Mirrored On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/sv7HHza
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/c4805ee4-297d-4887-bfd2-cbfdef51c6d7
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/CCmpmHE4llR5Lww
Mirrored On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=adc9d763a88a704bb75b46e5bf4465a5a1ef3bbd24cd601b96ef58979e940fcb&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#