CA CHURCH FINED $50,000 EVERY WEEK ⛨ PASTOR JACK TRIEBER OF NORTH VALLEY BAPTIST CHURCH GIVES UPDATE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
51 views • 1 day ago

Pastor Jack Trieber of North Valley Baptist Church gave an update on September 1, 2020, detailing how Santa Clara County is fining the church $50,000 each week for meeting indoors, violating government restrictions and guidelines. He is one of various pastors taking a stand in California, such as Rob McCoy of Godspeak Calvary Chapel and John MacArthur of Grace Community Church.


Pastor Trieber's update (full video):

   • $52,750 in Fines for Going to Church ...


Music in this video from bensound.com

Composer: Benjamin Tissot (also known as Bensound)


You can become a supporter of A Frisch Perspective at:

  / timfrisch


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ia2yzXKeYyk


https://www.christianpost.com/news/calif-church-refuses-to-close-after-being-fined-over-50000-for-singing-meeting-inside-it-must-stop.html


https://cbn.com/news/news/defiant-california-church-refuses-close-despite-facing-50000-fines


https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/south-bay-baptist-pastor-fined-for-violating-ban-on-indoor-church-services/


https://cbn.com/news/us/california-pastor-moves-church-services-outside-after-facing-more-100k-fines


https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/south-bay-church-fined-50k-for-defying-health-order/2356700/


https://nvbc.org/live-services/


https://www.instagram.com/northvalleybaptist/?hl=en


https://law.justia.com/cases/federal/appellate-courts/F2/893/1139/268174/


https://trellis.law/ruling/22cv-0200169/j-b-vs-north-valley-baptist-church-et-al/20230205825011

Keywords
lawsuitupdatecovidiocracymulti pronged attackpastor jack triebernorth valley baptist churchsanta clara county
