CA CHURCH FINED $50,000 EVERY WEEK ⛨ PASTOR JACK TRIEBER OF NORTH VALLEY BAPTIST CHURCH GIVES UPDATE

Pastor Jack Trieber of North Valley Baptist Church gave an update on September 1, 2020, detailing how Santa Clara County is fining the church $50,000 each week for meeting indoors, violating government restrictions and guidelines. He is one of various pastors taking a stand in California, such as Rob McCoy of Godspeak Calvary Chapel and John MacArthur of Grace Community Church.





• $52,750 in Fines for Going to Church ...





