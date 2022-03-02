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40 views • March 02, 2022
The State Of Our Union
* America is poorer, more fearful and less free than it was when [Bidan] became [p]resident 13 months ago.
* Disliking him and disapproving of his performance may be the thing that unites this country.
* It is a rainbow coalition of disdain.
* How does he explain his failures? Mostly, he doesn’t.
* He has no answers; and cannot fix the problems that he has caused.
* Ukraine is a chance to change the subject.
* Be very wary of what you hear. There is an awful lot of lying going on — an unprecedented amount of lying.
* To leverage that and gain power, libs are manipulating you in ways that are often hidden and insidious as well as immoral.
* Much of the ‘information’ has been curated by tech monopolies and intel agencies.
* How do you know when you’re being manipulated?
* It might be interesting to know what the other side is saying, but is being censored.
p.s. What if this Ukraine theater is cover for a bigger operation (where the white hats are taking down a cabal stronghold) and not a conventional invasion/war?
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 1 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6299326752001
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6299329442001
* America is poorer, more fearful and less free than it was when [Bidan] became [p]resident 13 months ago.
* Disliking him and disapproving of his performance may be the thing that unites this country.
* It is a rainbow coalition of disdain.
* How does he explain his failures? Mostly, he doesn’t.
* He has no answers; and cannot fix the problems that he has caused.
* Ukraine is a chance to change the subject.
* Be very wary of what you hear. There is an awful lot of lying going on — an unprecedented amount of lying.
* To leverage that and gain power, libs are manipulating you in ways that are often hidden and insidious as well as immoral.
* Much of the ‘information’ has been curated by tech monopolies and intel agencies.
* How do you know when you’re being manipulated?
* It might be interesting to know what the other side is saying, but is being censored.
p.s. What if this Ukraine theater is cover for a bigger operation (where the white hats are taking down a cabal stronghold) and not a conventional invasion/war?
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 1 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6299326752001
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6299329442001
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