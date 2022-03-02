The State Of Our Union* America is poorer, more fearful and less free than it was when [Bidan] became [p]resident 13 months ago.* Disliking him and disapproving of his performance may be the thing that unites this country.* It is a rainbow coalition of disdain.* How does he explain his failures? Mostly, he doesn’t.* He has no answers; and cannot fix the problems that he has caused.* Ukraine is a chance to change the subject.* Be very wary of what you hear. There is an awful lot of lying going on — an unprecedented amount of lying.* To leverage that and gain power, libs are manipulating you in ways that are often hidden and insidious as well as immoral.* Much of the ‘information’ has been curated by tech monopolies and intel agencies.* How do you know when you’re being manipulated?* It might be interesting to know what the other side is saying, but is being censored.p.s. What if this Ukraine theater is cover for a bigger operation (where the white hats are taking down a cabal stronghold) and not a conventional invasion/war?Tucker Carlson Tonight | 1 March 2022