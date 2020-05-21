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600 Doctors Plead With Trump: Stop KILLING People With Lockdown
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93 views • May 21, 2020
600 doctors pen letter to Trump begging him to stop his lockdown that is KILLING people. Trump CAN stop it. It doesn’t require a vaccine — just following the Constitution instead of Fauci, Birx & Gates
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