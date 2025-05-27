Grapefruit-sized hail fell in Texas 👀

Hail larger than grapefruits fell in Texas on Sunday evening. Colt Forney with Atmospheric Chaos said the 5.5-inch and 6-inch giant hailstones fell in Afton.

Pictures show him comparing one of the hailstones to a baseball and another to a baseball hat.

There were numerous reports of large hail in the Afton area, ranging from 4 to 6 inches.

