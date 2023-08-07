Create New Account
Setting the Stage, Part 2, Leslie Manookian | 2. Setting the Stage, Part 2 | The End of Covid
Published 20 hours ago

Building upon the context laid in the previous session, Leslie Manookian, president and founder of the Health Freedom Defense Fund, joins Alec Zeck to cover the regulatory, financial, and legislative landscape prior to 2020.


Leslie and Health Freedom Defense Fund

https://healthfreedomdefense.org/about/


more on Alec, and to find other health & freedom-oriented people in your area.

https://thewayfwrd.com/


https://theendofcovid.com/

metaphysicsgerm theory fraudthe end of covid

