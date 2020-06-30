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DIY How to Stop Your Phone from Spying on You
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375 views • June 30, 2020
Demonstrates how to make a DIY secure case (Faraday Bag) from aluminum foil and other readily available materials. The DIY case isolates your phone or other smart device from the cellular and other radio networks, preventing the phone from spying on you and tracking you.
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