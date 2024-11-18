Helping Pastors Lead Their Flock by Leaning on Jesus and His Principles - Scott Thomas

Pastors face a difficult battle today: how can they lead their congregation with godly courage and humility? How can they reach the unchurched in the community without sacrificing depth? Scott Thomas has been a pastor for 44 years and wrote The Gospel Shaped Leader: Leaning on Jesus to Shepherd His People. Over his years of leadership, Scott has cultivated skills like empathy, listening, and servant leadership to practically address the needs of others, tackle spiritual challenges, and grow his ministry without sacrificing the gospel or Scripture. "We grow by spending time with Jesus," he says. We are called to abide, rest, and sit with Christ; in that relationship with the Son, leaders find their foundation, their peace, and their compass when leading their churches.











TAKEAWAYS





Paul sets an example for how Christian leaders and disciples can exercise emotional intelligence, which is wisdom applied skillfully





We can extend grace to those who are least qualified to receive it





Scott's book talks about not only his triumphs, but also his leadership failures - and how he learned from these experiences





Connecting with and serving others in your church and community is Jesus’ way of discipleship









