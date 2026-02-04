Fully Submitting to Christ Transforms Work Into a Calling, Not a Chore - Barry Rowan

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The world is a spiritual place. God created the universe and everything in it. By that logic, who’s to say that business can’t be spiritual, too? So says Barry Rowan, a Harvard Business School graduate and the author of The Spiritual Art of Business: Connecting the Daily with the Divine. What does it mean to submit yourself to the total lordship of Jesus Christ? What does it look like when you view your job as a mission field rather than a mine field? “We don’t derive meaning from our work; we bring meaning to our work,” declares Barry. A purposeful life brings meaning. Find your God-given purpose, and understand that we were created for a specific time in history to work and to serve those around us. This will animate your work life and energize it in ways you never thought possible!



TAKEAWAYS


There is no dividing line between our workplace and the spiritual world and all aspects of our existence are spiritual


The greatest commandment is to love the Lord our God with all of our hearts, minds, and souls


When we submit to the Lordship of Jesus Christ, the world becomes less, and He becomes MORE


Submission to the Lord begins to replace self-centered desires with heavenly desires



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

The Spiritual Art of Business book trailer: https://bit.ly/3NGylFK

The Spiritual Art of Business book: https://amzn.to/49qxmCa

Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://rstr.co/kerusso/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH BARRY ROWAN

Website: https://www.barrylrowan.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


