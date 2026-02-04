Fully Submitting to Christ Transforms Work Into a Calling, Not a Chore - Barry Rowan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The world is a spiritual place. God created the universe and everything in it. By that logic, who’s to say that business can’t be spiritual, too? So says Barry Rowan, a Harvard Business School graduate and the author of The Spiritual Art of Business: Connecting the Daily with the Divine. What does it mean to submit yourself to the total lordship of Jesus Christ? What does it look like when you view your job as a mission field rather than a mine field? “We don’t derive meaning from our work; we bring meaning to our work,” declares Barry. A purposeful life brings meaning. Find your God-given purpose, and understand that we were created for a specific time in history to work and to serve those around us. This will animate your work life and energize it in ways you never thought possible!
TAKEAWAYS
There is no dividing line between our workplace and the spiritual world and all aspects of our existence are spiritual
The greatest commandment is to love the Lord our God with all of our hearts, minds, and souls
When we submit to the Lordship of Jesus Christ, the world becomes less, and He becomes MORE
Submission to the Lord begins to replace self-centered desires with heavenly desires
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
The Spiritual Art of Business book trailer: https://bit.ly/3NGylFK
The Spiritual Art of Business book: https://amzn.to/49qxmCa
Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://rstr.co/kerusso/tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH BARRY ROWAN
Website: https://www.barrylrowan.com/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina
WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina
Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA
Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #barryrowan #Leadership #LeadershipDevelopment #LeadByExample #LeadershipMindset #ExecutiveLeadership #SlowLiving #SimpleLife #MindfulLiving #unhurried #HustleCulture #AlwaysBusy #RushLife #Organization #OrganizedLife #Declutter #PresentMoment #MindfulLiving #BeHereNow #WomenInLeadership #WomenWhoLead #Obedience #Humility #Serva