Irish Christian Teacher Jailed Over Refusal to Say Transgender Pronouns

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A teacher in a Christian school in Ireland is in jail today over his refusal to submit to homosexual indoctrination. We will start today’s world news analysis and commentary by discussing a shocking report published today by the Telegraph newspaper.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/6/22
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