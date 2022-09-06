Irish Christian Teacher Jailed Over Refusal to Say Transgender Pronouns

A teacher in a Christian school in Ireland is in jail today over his refusal to submit to homosexual indoctrination. We will start today’s world news analysis and commentary by discussing a shocking report published today by the Telegraph newspaper.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/6/22





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