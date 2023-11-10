The criminal IOF carried out a series of new massacres of displaced Gazans.

At least 25 martyrs ascended in the bombing of Gaza City's Al-Buraq School, which housed a large number of displaced people. Civil Defense crews continue to search for dozens of wounded survivors under the rubble. (Media 1-3)

In another strike, the IOF committed a massacre of displaced Gazans on Salah Al-Din street in central Gaza. Convoys of displaced people were targeted in the so-called "safe corridor" as they were moving south.

After survivors arrived in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, they said, "The army brutalizes the displaced, assaults them, and practices threats and terror against them. Today, occupation aircraft targeted a large number of the displaced convoy near the Netzarim junction on Salah al-Din Street."

Another survivor said, "They struck women. They struck children. Their bodies are halved and we can't recover them." Someone adds, "For 20 days, martyrs have been on the ground on Salah Al-Din street. Ambulances cannot even reach them."